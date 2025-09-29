Violence erupts after protest fails in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

RAWALAKOT (Dunya News) – The violent face of the Joint Public Action Committee was exposed following the failure of its protest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

According to sources, the general public in AJK rejected the protest call, leading to its failure. In response, elements within the committee allegedly turned on peaceful citizens and resorted to violence.

Sources further reported that several civilians were injured during the violent acts that followed the failed strike. As tensions escalated, disruptive elements within the committee allegedly began using weapons under the guise of peaceful protest.

AJK govt withdraws controversial ordinance following huge protest



The injured were given first aid and shifted to nearby hospitals. Authorities have stated that those involved in the violence will be brought to justice through legal proceedings.