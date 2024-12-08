AJK govt withdraws controversial ordinance following huge protest

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Sunday withdrew the controversial presidential ordinance related to the ban on protest and rallies.

A notification in this regard was also issued by the AJK government.

The ordinance was withdrawn as the negotiations between the AJK government and Joint Awami Action Committee remained successful.

Earlier, a ban was imposed to hold protest and rallies without prior approval of the government.

A day earlier, a mammoth long march was started by the Awami Action Committee after failure of negotiations with the government.

The protest was launched against the ordinance in several cities of AJK.

It merits mention here that the AJK government imposed ban on protest and rallies a month ago.

The controversial ordinance was later declared null and void by the AJK Supreme Court on December 3.

Earlier in May this year, a police sub-inspector was shot dead while several cops were injured as protest demonstrations against high electricity bills turned violent in AJK.

The enraged mob had pelted stones and opened fire on the police in Mirpur.

A police sub-inspector named Adnan Qureshi was shot dead by the protesters while three other cops sustained injuries.