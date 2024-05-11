Sub-inspector shot dead as protest against inflation turns violent in AJK

Pakistan Pakistan Sub-inspector shot dead as protest against inflation turns violent in AJK

The protest movement of Awami Action Committee (AAC) entered its second day

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 11 May 2024 23:42:33 PKT

MIRPUR (Dunya News) - A police sub-inspector was shot dead while several cops were injured as protest demonstrations against high electricity bills turned violent in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The protest movement of Awami Action Committee (AAC) entered its second day and it turned violent on Saturday.

According to details, enraged mob pelted stones and opened fire on the police in Mirpur.

A police sub-inspector named Adnan Qureshi was shot dead by the protesters while three other cops sustained injuries.

Several vehicles were also damaged in the violence. The police fired teargas to disperse the crowd.

Also Read: Traders join countrywide protests against high power bills

The situation was also tense in Muzaffarabad where several clashes were reported between the police and protesters.

As many as 25 police officials sustained injuries in the clashes in Muzaffarabad. A man also fell in the Neelam river during the violence.

The police arrested over a hundred protesters involved in the clashes.