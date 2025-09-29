LHC orders crackdown on unregistered SIMs

Justice Bajwa orders immediate deactivation of illegal SIMs and tough action against fraudsters

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - Lahore High Court Justice Ali Zia Bajwa expressed strong anger over the sale of unregistered SIM cards and ordered their immediate deactivation.

He also directed strict action against individuals involved in creating fake mobile accounts to defraud innocent people.

These orders were issued during the hearing of a bail petition filed by a suspect arrested for selling unregistered SIMs.

During the court proceedings, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)’s lawyer informed the court that 773 unregistered SIMs were recovered from the accused.

Justice Bajwa remarked that the unchecked sale of unverified SIMs has wreaked havoc in the country and termed it a highly serious issue.

The court has asked the PTA to submit complete details of all unregistered SIMs currently in use across the country.

Justice Bajwa also expressed concern over how fake mobile accounts are being used to extort millions in ransom. “Has it really become this easy to create a fake mobile account in someone else’s name?” he questioned.

In response, the counsel stated that while opening a bank account has become difficult due to strict regulations, the lack of stringent requirements for mobile accounts has made fraud easier.

The court has summoned the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency Director General of and a senior PTA official on October 6, demanding a permanent solution to this grave issue.