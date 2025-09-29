Pakistan's economy is on path to recovery: Dar

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan has earned great respect within the global community.

LONDON (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar has said Pakistan's economy is on the path to recovery, marked by growing international confidence and a surge in fresh investments.

Talking to media in London, he said Pakistan has earned great respect within the global community and is now focused on further strengthening its economy while ensuring peace in the region and beyond.

He further said that the recent five-hundred million dollars deal with a US company in the minerals sector is clear evidence of renewed economic engagement. He said the country is now moving towards genuine economic improvement and poverty alleviation.

Ishaq Dar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has effectively raised issues of Kashmir and Palestine at international forums.

He thanked Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Jordan, and Indonesia for supporting Pakistan's stance on Palestine and Kashmir.

