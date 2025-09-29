Two youngsters drown near Karachi's Hawke's Bay

Police and rescue teams retrieved the dead bodies from the sea and shifted them to a hospital.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - At least two young men were drowned while bathing near Mubarak village at Hawke’s Bay beach in Karachi on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

The police and rescue teams along with team of divers reached the spot after getting information and retrieved the dead bodies from the sea and shifted them to a hospital.

According to police the victims were identified as 22-year-old Hidayatullah and 24-year-old Hussain. Further investigation is underway.

