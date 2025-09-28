Anchorperson Imtiaz Mir succumbs to injuries after targeted shooting in Karachi

The journalist was undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Anchorperson Imtiaz Mir, who was critically injured in last week firing by some unknown assailants, succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

The journalist was undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

The tragic incident occurred near Kala Board in the Malir area of Karachi last Sunday, where unknown assailants opened fire on Imtiaz Mir, leaving him severely wounded.

He was immediately shifted to a local hospital, where he remained under medical care for a week before succumbing to his injuries.

Police registered a case at Saudabad Police Station, but no significant progress has been made in the investigation so far.

Journalist Shujaat Qureshi stated that details of Imtiaz Mir's funeral will be announced by his family.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep sorrow over the death of senior journalist and TV anchor Imtiaz Mir, and has directed the Inspector General of Sindh Police to ensure the immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack.

According to an official statement, CM Shah vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice, stating:

“The killers of Imtiaz Mir will be brought to justice. His contributions to journalism will be remembered, and the government will pursue this case to its logical conclusion.”

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also issued a statement mourning the journalist’s death. He praised Mir as “a hardworking and fearless journalist who always raised public issues with integrity.”