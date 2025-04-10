Missing journalist found murdered in Khairpur

Journalist body demands arrest of killers

KHAIRPUR (Dunya News) - A missing journalist was found slain here on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

AD Baloch, who worked with a private TV channel, had been missing for quite some times. His phone was shut, and had no contact with his family.

On the complaint of his family, police started his search and found his mutilated body in an area. The body bore torture marks and axe wounds. He was murdered with an axe. The body was shifted to hospital for autopsy.

According to Khairpur SSP, police were investigating and collecting evidence to reach out to those involved in the killing of the journalist.

Khairpur PFUJ has announced three-day mourning for the martyrdom of the journalist and demanded the government arrest the killers at the earliest.

