Pakistan's global standing improved due to effective diplomacy, says Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan’s stature in the international community has significantly improved due to the government’s effective diplomatic policies.

Speaking to media in Faisalabad on Sunday, Rana Sanaullah emphasised the government’s commitment to improving the standard of living for the public.

He highlighted that record development projects have been launched in Faisalabad under the current government, with billions of rupees being invested in infrastructure.

He also confirmed that the Metro Bus project will be completed within this year, providing citizens with better transportation facilities.

Commenting on Pakistan’s diplomatic achievements, the PM’s advisor said that the country has made major achievements on the foreign policy front, which has led to increased respect for Pakistan on the global stage.

“The floods had caused widespread damage, but the Punjab government provided substantial relief to affected communities,” he said.

He noted that 2.5 million people were relocated to safer areas during the floods and CM Maryam Nawaz played remarkable role during the difficult time.