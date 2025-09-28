Afghan govt vows not to let its soil be used against any country

KABUL (Dunya News) - Afghanistan has responded to the joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of Pakistan, China, Iran, and Russia, asserting that it would not allow its territory to be used against any other country.

The spokesperson of the Afghan interim government, Hamdullah Fitrat, welcomed the stance of Pakistan, Russia, China, and Iran against the establishment of foreign military bases in the region.

Hamdullah stated that Afghan soil will not be allowed to be used against any other nation. No armed group has been allowed to operate within Afghanistan, and the claims that Afghanistan poses a threat to other countries are baseless.

The spokesperson added that Afghanistan is taking measures against corruption, narcotics, and all forms of undesirable activities. Afghanistan seeks relations with all countries based on mutual respect. Kabul’s policy is grounded in mutual trust, positive engagement, and the promotion of friendly ties.

The spokesperson also noted that, according to political analysts, support from regional countries for Afghanistan’s stability presents a valuable opportunity.