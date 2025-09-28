Karachi roads rehabilitation to be completed in 60 days: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Mayor Murtaza Wahab has said the city administration has started rehabilitation of 106 roads, which will be completed in 60 days.

Talking to the media persons during his visit to different localities of Karachi to inspect roads rehabilitation work on late Saturday night, Murtaza Wahab said the money of the people of Karachi will be spent on the development and infrastructure of their city.

We have started this work. We will execute this project. The work of roads restoration will also start in seven other districts, the PPP leader vowed, while inspecting uplift work on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

“We believe in taking practical steps for the welfare of the masses. In Musharraf regime, whatever uplift work was done in Karachi by a department, the picture of Mustafa Kamal was fixed on this particular project,” Murtaza Wahab alleged.

