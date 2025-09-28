Corridor to be established to connect Balochistan's minerals with Gwadar: Ahsan Iqbal

BEIJING (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has said CPEC Phase-2 has started, adding a corridor will be established to connect the minerals of Balochistan with Gwadar.

Speaking to the media in Beijing, Ahsan Iqbal said, “It is an honour for me to chair the 11th out of 14 high-level meetings of CPEC. The 14th JCC has officially launched CPEC Phase 2.

Beijing Investment Conference is the starting point of a new journey, the goal of Uraan Pakistan is to make Pakistan a one trillion dollar economy by 2035, and the five corridors of the Five-Az Framework and CPEC are interconnected.”

Ahsan Iqbal said that CPEC will emphasise business-to-business cooperation instead of government-to-government phase, and a favorable environment will be provided for Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan.

The minister said that the Growth Corridor covers increasing Pakistan's exports and accelerating economic growth, making exports the axis of sustainable development.

He said that Pakistan has a very small share in China's two trillion dollar exports, and has proposed imposing tariffs on Pakistani products from ASEAN countries. The aim of the innovation corridor is to benefit from China's experiences in technology and create a digital silk route.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the Green Energy Corridor will promote mutual cooperation in addressing and preparing for climate change risks, while the Infrastructure Corridor includes the construction of transport infrastructure for regional connectivity with Central Asia and Afghanistan.

He said that a large portion of Pakistan's population consists of youth, CPEC Phase 2 will include youth in the journey of national development, and in the next ten years, ten thousand youth have been proposed to pursue PhDs in fifty major universities in China in new and emerging technologies.

“Training will help build the foundation of Pakistan's economy on modern technology. In the next two decades, we can bring about an economic revolution by equipping Pakistan's youth with digital skills,” the minister added.

“Equipping the youth of Pakistan with modern education and training is our first goal. Discussions have also been held on China's skill-based technical education and training cooperation.

Pakistan will follow China's steps to eradicate poverty. By learning from China's experience, sustainable development and public prosperity can be promoted in the country.”

There was an agreement to accelerate the pace of work on the second phase of the Karakoram Highway, while discussions were held on the establishment of a mineral corridor to connect Gwadar with the minerals of Balochistan, the minister commented.