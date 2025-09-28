Amir Muqam calls PTI Peshawar rally a flop show

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Federal Minister Amir Muqam has said the PTI rally was a flop show because neither the people of KP nor the party supporters themselves attended the public meeting.

In a statement issued from the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Amir Muqam said that after the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI workers also boycotted the rally.

He said that like the disastrous failure in the movement to release Imran Khan, the PTI people have also failed to hold a rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He the PTI is able to run the movement.

The federal minister for Kashmir Affairs said that like India's 'Operation Sindoor', PTI's 'Operation Mischief' has also turned into ashes.

Instead of getting the founder released, PTI leaders are busy fighting for power. The people have buried the thought of mischief and anti-nationalism with their unity, he said.

Amir Muqam said that those who forgot the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the floods spent billions of rupees on failed rallies.

Like the PTI government, its rallies will also remain unsuccessful. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s successes at home and abroad have failed all the conspiracies of PTI workers and the enemies of Pakistan, Amir Muqam added.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is in the grip of terrorism and the PTI government is busy holding public meetings instead of fulfilling its responsibility for maintaining law and order in the province.

The federal minister said that the apathetic PTI government does not care about the safety of the lives and property of the people, nor does it have any feeling for the brave sons who were martyred while fighting against terrorists.

