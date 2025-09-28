Afzal Chan doing false propaganda against Punjab: Azma

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan is ‘suffering from mental stress’ and involved in doing negative propaganda against Punjab just for nothing.

Reacting to his allegations of threatening him with action under PECA Act, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said Nadeem Afzal Chan has apparently been suffering from mental stress for the past few days and is deliberately doing false propaganda against Punjab.

Azma Bukhari said that she had shared the facts regarding the baseless news with the media, and said that false propaganda falls under the PECA Act.

The provincial information minister said according to the Defamation Bill, Afzal Chan hopes that he will be able to prove this false news in court.

