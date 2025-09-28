PPP criticises Punjab govt for not using BISP data to help flood-hit farmers

LAHORE (Dunya News) - PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan has alleged that the Punjab government is not using the data of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to help the flood-hit farmers because of the picture of Benazir Bhutto on the programme card.

Talking to the media at the PPP secretariat here on Saturday, the PPP leader said, “It is our duty to be the voice of the people, and media persons are playing an important role in this regard.”

The PML-N may talk about breaking fingers, but think about the farmers, Nadeem Afzal said, adding the PML-N spokesperson tweeted that action will be taken against him under the PECA Act.

That is why I am not able to talk about fight of bureaucracy and transfer, posting issue. Also take into account the sugar crisis under the PECA Act. I am a weak man and do not speak out for fear of the PECA Act, he said.

We are allies of the government. We are often criticised for being the allies of the government. At the time of the government alliance, we had an agreement on fourteen points. Being the voice of the suffering people is the manifesto of the PPP, he added.

The PPP Information Secretary said that when Corona came, the PTI government gave 1200 billion rupees, but not a single rupee was given to the farmers.

Last time, when the flood came, the farmers did not get anything. They will raise their voice for the rights of the deserving, the PPP leader said.

Our alliance was based on the fact that local elections would be held within a year. If there were local representatives, this situation would not have happened due to the flood. If the IMF prevent the government from holding local government elections, he said.

“We have repeatedly said that wheat is the backbone of farmers, but today the government is importing wheat without paying the farmers. India has been giving farmers twenty thousand acres, fertilizer is cheap there, and electricity is free,” he said.