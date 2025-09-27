Court upholds CM Gandapur's arrest warrants in liquor case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Saturday upheld the arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the liquor and weapons recovery case.

The hearing took place at the District and Sessions Court Islamabad, where the case against CM Ali Amin Gandapur was heard regarding the recovery of liquor and illegal weapons.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti presided over the hearing. As Ali Amin Gandapur did not appear before the court, the magistrate ordered that his arrest warrants remain in effect.

The court adjourned the hearing until October 4. The case was registered at Bara Kahu police station, involving the alleged recovery of liquor and weapons from the Chief Minister.