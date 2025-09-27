CM Maryam briefs Pakistan Navy War College delegation on provincial reforms

CM welcomed the visiting delegation and reiterated her support for the Palestinian people

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday met with participants of the 55th Staff Course of the Pakistan Navy War College. During the meeting, the delegation was briefed on the government’s initiatives and ongoing development programs.

The delegation included officers from Pakistan’s three armed forces and officers from the armed forces of 15 friendly countries. The delegation was led by Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmed Azmi.

Maryam Nawaz welcomed the visiting delegation and reiterated her support for the Palestinian people, appreciating the inclusion of Palestinian officers in the delegation. She also lauded the Pakistan Navy for its assistance during flood relief efforts.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing on Punjab government's public welfare initiatives and how the province has turned challenges into achievements. The visiting officers commended the innovative steps taken by CM Maryam Nawaz, and she answered their questions warmly.