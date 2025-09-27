PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to multilateralism in meeting with UN chief

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Session here on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During their warm and cordial meeting, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolute commitment to strengthening multilateralism with the United Nations playing a central role in addressing the most pressing global challenges.

The Prime Minister appreciated the Secretary-General’s remarkable leadership in promoting international peace and stability, as well as UN’s role in strengthening global governance with enhanced voice of the developing countries.

Expressing gratitude for the Secretary-General’s appreciation of the Government’s rescue and relief efforts during the recent devastating floods in Pakistan, the Prime Minister underlined the need for concerted international actions including mobilization of additional climate finance to mitigate the impacts of climate change on the most climate vulnerable countries like Pakistan.

The Prime Minister emphasized issues of critical national and regional importance to Pakistan, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and externally sponsored terrorism in Pakistan. He urged a just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the Security Council.

The Prime Minister commended the Secretary-General’s leadership and sincere efforts for de-escalation of recent tensions between Pakistan and India. Sharing serious concern over the burning issue of Gaza, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for efforts for an immediate ceasefire and ending the war, provision of humanitarian assistance, and opening a political horizon for an irreversible path to Palestinian statehood.

The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue playing constructive role as a member of the UN Security Council for regional and international peace and security.

The Secretary-General lauded Pakistan’s strong voice and critical role at the UN, including principled positions at the Security Council. They agreed on the need for concerted efforts to further enhance and strengthen the indispensable role of the United Nations in advancing global peace and development.

