PM says Pakistan won the war against India; now seeks peace

PM Said that Pakistan now desired to win peace as it believed peaceful settlement of disputes.

NEW YORK (Dunya News) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that Pakistan had won the war against India but now it wanted to achieve peace with its neighbour as pursuit of peace was a cardinal pillar of its foreign policy.

Talking to journalists in New York, Shehbaz Sharif said that having won the war against India in May this year, Pakistan now desired to win peace as it believed peaceful settlement of disputes, through dialogue and diplomacy.

When an Indian journalist sarcastically asked, "When will Pakistan end terrorism?" -- The Prime Minister replied, "Pakistan is ending the terrorism that was imposed by India." The Prime Minister’s response left the Indian journalist speechless.

Talking about his meeting with US President Donald Trump, he said he once again thanked President Trump and his team for playing a critical role in stopping war between Pakistan and India, with wisdom and proactive approach.

He stressed that if the war was not stopped it would have catastrophic consequences, adding Pakistan nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. President Trump was happy to know about his nomination, he added.

The prime minister said the meeting with President Trump was held in a pleasant atmosphere and they discussed prospects for enhancing bilateral trade and creating new investment opportunities.

President Trump expressed keen interest in investment in projects in Pakistan, he said adding the US companies already visited Pakistan and signed agreements for joint ventures.

