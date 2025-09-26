President Zardari welcomes launch of CPEC Phase-II

He appreciates warm hospitality extended by the Chinese leadership during his visit

KARACHI (Web Desk) - President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed the confidence that new phase of CPEC project will usher in fresh opportunities for Pakistan's economic progress and will further deepen the all-weather Pakistan-China partnership.

He was talking to Consul General of China in Karachi Yang Yundong who called on him on Friday.

The President referred to the 14th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee on CPEC held in Beijing on Friday, and welcomed the launch of CPEC Phase-II which is focused on people-centered growth, innovation, agriculture, and export development.

He appreciated the warm hospitality and courtesies extended by the Chinese leadership during his visit.

The President said the MoUs signed during the visit will open new avenues of cooperation and directly benefit the people of Pakistan, particularly farmers engaged in the agriculture and livestock sectors.

He extended his felicitations to the government and people of China on their forthcoming National Day, wishing them continued peace, prosperity, and progress.

The Chinese consul general congratulated the President on his successful visit to China, terming it a milestone in further deepening the long-standing ties between the two countries.