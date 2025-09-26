KP centralises land records, making life easier for citizens

Officials believe this step will not only ease public access

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has put all land records under one roof, making it easier for citizens to get their property documents without running from pillar to post.

According to a formal notification issued by the Directorate of Land Records, Revenue and Estate Department, citizens can now obtain property documents (Fard) of any district or tehsil from service delivery centers across the province.

Earlier, people had to visit the specific district or tehsil office to get their records, which often caused delays and hassle.

With the new centralised Land Record and Management System, all records have been shifted to a single system. The move is expected to cut red tape and save citizens both time and effort.

Officials believe this step will not only ease public access but also plug loopholes and ensure transparency in land record management.