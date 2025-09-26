Youth key to Pakistan's future progress, stability: DG ISPR

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, visited Jamia Urwa-tul-Wusqa in Lahore where he held an interactive session with religious scholars and students, including the seminary’s head, Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi.

During the session, the DG ISPR underlined that the Pakistan Army keeps a close eye not only on internal peace and security but also on issues facing the Muslim world.

He stressed that the youth are the real future of Pakistan, and their role in the country’s progress and stability is of prime importance.

Highlighting the Army’s historic contributions, General Chaudhry said the institution has always stood tall in defending the nation. Referring to Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, he noted that the campaign strengthened Pakistan’s image and enhanced its prestige on the international stage.

Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi, while addressing the gathering, said that creating awareness among students about their national responsibilities is the need of the hour so the new generation can play a meaningful role in national development.

Students asked a range of questions during the meeting, and the DG ISPR responded in detail. He assured them that the Pakistan Army is keeping its finger on the pulse of both national and Islamic world issues, and continues to play its part in promoting unity and national cohesion.

The students appreciated the Army’s efforts, saying the session cleared their doubts and helped them see through negative propaganda.

They expressed their firm resolve that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces.