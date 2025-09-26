Karachi University revokes Justice Jahangiri's law degree

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The University of Karachi officially cancelled the LLB result and degree of Islamabad High Court judge Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, son of Qazi Muhammad Akram, following findings of academic misconduct.

The university has also withdrawn recognition of his result.

Registrar Imran Ahmed Siddiqui issued a formal notification announcing the cancellation.

Also read: Fake degree case: SC to hear Justice Jahangiri's appeal on Sept 29



According to the notice, based on the resolution passed during the Syndicate meeting held on August 31, 2024, and recommendations of the Unfair Means Committee, Tariq Mehmood was found guilty of using unfair means during his academic pursuits. As a result, he was debarred from admission to any college or university for three years.

The circular further states that Tariq was never officially a student of Islamia Law College, Karachi, and his LLB enrollment number AIL-7124/87 has also been revoked by the Assistant Registrar. Consequently, his exam seat number 22857 and corresponding result have been nullified.

The notification was issued with the approval of the Vice Chancellor. Official intimation of the decision has been sent to Islamabad High Court registrar and Sindh High Court, Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary of Universities and Boards, HEC Pakistan, Sindh HEC, Sindh Bar Council, the Principal Islamia Law College, and other relevant institutions.