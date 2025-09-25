Fake degree case: SC to hear Justice Jahangiri's appeal on Sept 29

A five-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan will hear the case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed the case of Islamabad High Court’s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri for hearing on September 29.

A five-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan will hear the case on September 29.

Other members of the bench include Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Shahid Waheed.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri has challenged the decision of the Islamabad High Court’s division bench in the Supreme Court.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad High Court had barred Justice Jahangiri from performing his duties in connection with a fake degree case.

Earlier in the day, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri remarked that “for the first time, a High Court judge is standing in the dock like an accused.”

'My only crime has been loyalty to my oath,' says Justice Jahangiri

The remarks came during the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) two-member bench hearing regarding Justice Jahangiri’s academic degree. Present in court were Justice Jahangiri himself, Justice Saman Raffat, the Additional Attorney General, the Advocate General Sindh, and the lawyer representing Karachi University.

“My only crime has been loyalty to my oath,” Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri said.

He insisted that his degree was genuine and that he had personally sat for the exams.

He further said that 34 years later, an attempt was being made to cast doubt on his degree, despite no corruption charges against him.

“I have never given judgments under anyone’s pressure. At the very least, I should be given a chance to be heard, even if the decision goes against me,” he added.