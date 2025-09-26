MDCAT made mandatory for admission to medical colleges

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Passing the MDCAT (Medical and Dental College Admission Test) has been made mandatory for admission into public medical colleges.

According to the sources, the Punjab government approved a new admission policy for public and private medical and dental colleges across the province.

The decision was made during a special meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, where several key health sector reforms were discussed and approved.

Under the new policy, passing the MDCAT (Medical and Dental College Admission Test) has been made mandatory for admission into public medical colleges. Additionally, a fee of $10,000 has been set for the children of overseas Pakistanis seeking admission through MDCAT.

For private medical colleges, candidates listed in the final merit list will be required to initially deposit one-third of the tuition fee with the University of Health Sciences (UHS). After the merit list is finalized, UHS will transfer the collected amount to the respective college. The remaining fee will be paid directly to the college by the student upon final confirmation.

The meeting also reached consensus on a proposal for compulsory service following postgraduate training in private hospitals. In line with the demand for specialists, trainee doctors will be directed to specialize in relevant departments within private medical colleges.

CM Maryam Nawaz expressed satisfaction over the first successful angioplasty performed in Sahiwal and welcomed the commencement of cardiac surgeries at the local heart center.

She directed that a transparent and foolproof system be put in place at Mayo Hospital's ablation center for the treatment of patients. The Chief Minister also ordered that cancer patients must be provided relief at all costs.

Rather than constructing new standalone buildings for medical colleges, it was agreed that medical blocks would be set up within existing public universities.

Maryam Nawaz also approved the formation of Boards of Management for various public health institutions across Punjab.

She emphasized that every poor patient in Punjab should receive medical treatment without spending a single rupee and stressed the importance of ensuring that every cancer patient is treated.

The Chief Minister further instructed authorities to take immediate steps to establish the Nawaz Sharif Medical City.