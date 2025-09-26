PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir hail Trump as peace ambassador

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir declared US President Donald Trump ambassador of peace for his efforts to resolve conflicts.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, Premier Shehbaz and Field Marshal Asim met President Trump in the White House.

The prime minister praised President Trump's bold, courageous, and decisive leadership in helping broker a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, which prevented a major catastrophe in South Asia.

While discussing the situation in the Middle East, Prime Minister Shehbaz praised President Trump’s efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza — particularly his initiative earlier this week to invite key leaders of the Muslim world to New York for discussions aimed at restoring peace in Gaza and the West Bank.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Chief of Army Staff met President of the United States, Donald Trump in White House, Washington.

The prime minister also thanked him for the tariff agreement finalised between the US and Pakistan and expressed the hope that under Trump’s leadership, Pakistan-US relations would grow stronger — benefiting both nations.

The prime minister invited American companies to invest in Pakistan’s agriculture, IT, minerals, and energy sectors.

During the meeting, both leaders also discussed regional security and cooperation in counterterrorism. Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked President Trump for his acknowledgment of Pakistan’s role in counterterrorism and emphasized the need to enhance cooperation in security and intelligence.

He also extended an official invitation to President Trump to visit Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met President of the United States of America to discuss the matters of bilateral interests and exchange view on regional and international issues.

PM Shehbaz meets Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Yunus

Before his meeting with Donald Trump, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Bangladesh’s chief adviser Muhammad Yunus in New York, Radio Pakistan reported.

Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to building “constructive and forward-looking” relations with Bangladesh based on mutual respect, trust, and a shared vision of regional peace and prosperity.

Both leaders reviewed bilateral ties and explored ways to boost cooperation in trade, regional connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges. Yunus welcomed Pakistan’s initiative for deeper engagement and stressed the need to expand trade and cultural links.

Khawaja Asif calls 2025 a landmark year for Pakistan

Reacting to the development, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said 2025 had been a landmark year for Pakistan, citing the victory over India, a new defence pact with Saudi Arabia, and remarkable progress in Pakistan–US relations.

بھارت پہ فتح، سعودی عرب کے ساتھ دفاعی معاہدہ اور پاک امریکہ تعلقات میں بے مثال پیش رفت۔ 2025کامیابیوں سے بھر پور سال الحمدوللہ

He credited the success of the "hybrid system" partnership for these achievements, calling them a source of gratitude and national pride.

He credited the success of the “hybrid system” partnership for these achievements, calling them a source of gratitude and national pride.

Asif noted that US-Pakistan ties have strengthened in recent months under Trump, after years of Washington leaning on India to counter China’s influence in Asia.

