5.5-magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, areas of KP

People recite Kalimah Tayyibah as they rush out of their homes

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Tremors of an earthquake were felt in various areas of Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

According to the Seismological Center, a powerful earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale was recorded in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, Lower Dir, and Chitral. The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 195 kilometers.

The Seismological Center stated that the epicenter of the quake was in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

Following the tremors, panic spread among the public, and people recited the Kalimah Tayyibah as they rushed out of their homes. However, no casualties or property damage have been reported.

