Eleven of a family killed as vehicle falls into gorge in DI Khan

Accident took place while the vehicle was traveling from Khanozai to Dera Ismail Khan

Dera Ismail Khan (Dunya News) - Eleven people were killed when a vehicle fell into a gorge at Dana Sar in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday.

According to rescue officials, the tragic accident occurred at Dana Sar in D.I. Khan, where a vehicle plunged into a ravine after its brakes failed. As a result, 11 people lost their lives while 3 others were injured. The accident took place while the vehicle was traveling from Khanozai to Dera Ismail Khan.

Officials stated that the deceased all belonged to the same family.

According to rescue officials, the injured include Darya Khan, Ahmed, and 10-year-old Yousaf.

The injured and all the bodies have been shifted to the hospital after legal formalities.