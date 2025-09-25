Punjab CM takes aim at regional politics

DERA GHAZI KHAN (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed her commitment to inclusive governance, stating that equal development opportunities are being ensured across all regions of the province.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of electric buses in Dera Ghazi Khan, she dismissed narratives that promote a division between South, Central, or North Punjab.

The chief minister asserted that the politics of regional discrimination serves only those seeking power, not the public. She criticised past leaderships that, despite having held office, failed to bring tangible development to South Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz also addressed recent criticisms directed at Punjab’s handling of flood relief efforts. She expressed dissatisfaction over what she described as political exploitation of natural disasters by allied parties, particularly highlighting the lack of substantial support from other provinces in Punjab’s time of crisis.

She rejected calls for foreign aid, emphasizing a self-reliant approach to disaster management. According to the chief minister, minor cash handouts under social support programs are insufficient for victims who have suffered significant losses, including homes and crops. She outlined a more comprehensive relief plan involving substantial financial compensation and reconstruction efforts.

The chief minister also conveyed a symbolic message of unity, likening different regions of Punjab to members of a single family under her leadership. She emphasised that no distinction would be made in the treatment of citizens based on their geographic location within the province.