High-value terrorists captured in Chagai operation, says CM Bugti

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has declared that the government will not let miscreants challenge the state’s authority, while calling for decisive operations against terrorists.

Speaking at a press conference in the federal capital, he said that terrorists targeting civilians will be dealt with firmly, and no concessions will be offered. Bugti stressed that ensuring peace in the province requires an uncompromising stance against extremist groups attempting to destabilise the region.

The chief minister revealed details of an intelligence-based operation carried out by security forces in Chagai. According to Bugti, troops raided a house where militants were hiding. During the exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed while one, identified as Jehanzeb, surrendered. Jehanzeb was described as a hardcore militant, responsible for supplying weapons in Dalbandin and recruiting young men for terrorist activities. Bugti praised the security forces, noting that one soldier was injured in the operation and is under medical care.

Bugti emphasised that terrorism has no justification under any circumstances. “If someone feels deprived, does that give them the right to kill innocent people?” he asked, rejecting claims that militancy stems from deprivation or political grievances. He noted that negotiations had been attempted with certain groups, but those who chose violence could not be excused. Bugti further accused activist Mahrang Baloch of spreading propaganda regarding missing persons, insisting that a “state within a state” would never be tolerated.

The chief minister accused foreign agencies of supporting unrest in the province. He reiterated that India’s intelligence agency, RAW, was directly involved in fuelling terrorism in Pakistan. “This is a RAW-based, RAW-funded war imposed on Pakistan,” Bugti said.

He also warned the Afghan government not to allow its soil to be used by terrorists. Bugti highlighted that terrorists were attempting to exploit communication networks, adding that the suspension of 4G internet services was a strategic measure to disrupt their activities, despite widespread criticism.

Bugti stated that terrorists had plotted attacks on key installations, but timely action by security forces had foiled their plans. He stressed that no one would be allowed to disturb peace in Balochistan and reiterated the government’s commitment to eliminating terrorism.