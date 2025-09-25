In-focus

Sardar Tanveer indicted in diplomatic passport case

Pakistan

Former AJK Prime Minister pleads not guilty; trial adjourned until October 6

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad District and Sessions Court has indicted former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, in the diplomatic passport misuse case.

Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Shehzad Gondal, who formally read the charges related to the alleged misuse of a diplomatic passport by the former premier.

Sardar Tanveer appeared in court as per judicial orders and was indicted during the hearing. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court has summoned prosecution witnesses for the next hearing, and the case has been adjourned until October 6 for further proceedings.

 

