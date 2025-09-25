Polio eradication top priority of govt, PM Shehbaz tells Bill Gates

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed that polio eradication remains a top priority for the government of Pakistan, emphasizing that continued collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is essential to achieving this goal.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation, held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The prime minister expressed his deep appreciation for the Gates Foundation’s longstanding support in Pakistan’s efforts to eliminate polio, enhance immunization and nutrition, and promote financial inclusion.

He also acknowledged the Foundation’s generous contribution to Pakistan’s 2025 flood relief efforts and recalled its significant support during the devastating 2022 floods.

Highlighting the government’s focus on comprehensive economic reforms, digital cashless systems, and overall economic revitalization, Prime Minister Shehbaz commended the Gates Foundation for its practical, constructive, and impactful cooperation in these areas.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their shared commitment to further strengthen collaboration in health, nutrition, digital transformation, and broader socio-economic development in Pakistan.