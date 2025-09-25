Bilawal stresses political solution for Balochistan, urges action on flood relief

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the issue of Balochistan must be resolved politically, not militarily.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, he acknowledged the grievances of Balochistan’s people and stressed that terrorism remains the biggest challenge, requiring political consensus for decisions that benefit the public.

Bilawal accused India of funding terrorists, saying Pakistan is raising the matter globally. He recalled past victories against terrorism and expressed confidence in succeeding again.

He highlighted the historic flood damage in Punjab, especially South Punjab, as well as in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, urging the federal government to provide aid through the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

He criticized the federation for not making a timely global appeal for help and questioned why it was reluctant to fully use BISP despite once claiming its ownership.

Bilawal called for IMF talks on wheat support prices and promised to support Sindh’s farmers through the Hari Card to reduce wheat imports. He warned of possible food security issues after the floods and thanked the Prime Minister for declaring an agriculture emergency and waiving electricity bills for victims.

He urged the federal government to assist further, provide tax relief for farmers, and play a leading role in natural disasters. He also welcomed the Saudi Arabia agreement, noting it was appreciated nationwide and will be explained in an in-camera briefing.

Bilawal also welcomed his cousin Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr. into politics, extending good wishes and clarifying that neither he nor his sisters have made any negative statements about him.

