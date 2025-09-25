Army to conduct survey of flood damages in Punjab

Army will be part of joint survey teams formed to estimate the scale of damages

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – On Punjab government’s request, the federal government has approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army in the province to conduct a survey of flood damages.

Official orders of deployment have been sent to the Punjab government. The army’s services will be utilised in 27 districts of the province to assess losses caused by the floods.

According to the report, the army will be part of joint survey teams formed to estimate the scale of damages. The survey will cover losses to human lives, property, crops, livestock, and infrastructure in detail.

It is noteworthy that the recent floods caused massive human and financial losses, after which a comprehensive survey was deemed essential. The federal government approved the deployment of troops under Article 245 of the Constitution.

During the floods, the Pakistan Army and other institutions carried out timely rescue operations, shifting thousands of affected citizens to safe locations.