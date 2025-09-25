US Navy ship USS Vane E. Meyer arrives at Karachi Port

Purpose of visit is to promote professional relations between two naval forces

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The US Navy ship USS Vane E. Meyer arrived at Karachi Port on Thursday on a two-day visit.

According to the ISPR, the ship was received at the port by senior officials of the Pakistan Navy, along with the US chargé d’affaires and diplomatic staff.

The purpose of the visit is to promote professional relations between the two naval forces.

A joint exercise will be conducted between the US Navy and the Pakistan Navy, while the visit of the US ship will further strengthen joint efforts for peace in the region.