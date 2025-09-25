In-focus

PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to building constructive ties with Bangladesh

Pakistan

He holds a cordial meeting with Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Professor Muhammad Yunus

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to building a constructive and forward looking ties with Bangladesh, rooted in mutual respect, trust, and shared aspirations of regional peace and prosperity.

He emphasised it during a meeting Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh Professor Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of 80th session of UNGA.

The two leaders reviewed the current state of Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas including trade, regional connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.

The Bangladeshi leader lauded Pakistan’s initiative to deepen engagement and highlighted the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and cultural linkages.

The meeting was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, reflecting the mutual commitment of both countries to work together for the well being of their people and stability of South Asia.
 

