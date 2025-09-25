PM Shehbaz likely to meet US President Donald Trump today

Senior political figures and other important personalities will also attend the meeting.

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - (Dunya News): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump today (Thursday). Senior political figures and other important personalities will also attend the meeting.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had an informal meeting with President Trump. Both leaders warmly shook hands. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar was also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media, the Prime Minister said that the U.S. President is a proponent of peace and aims to establish peace across the globe. He thanked Trump and his team for their important role in the Pakistan-India ceasefire.

The Prime Minister also met with the Emir of Qatar, the President of Indonesia, and the King of Jordan, during which they discussed regional situations and other key issues.

