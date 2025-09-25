Pakistan, UK vow to enhance cooperation in diverse sectors

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday met with the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, wherein two sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation across political, economic and development sectors, and to maintaining close engagement on issues of mutual interests.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly, the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including the long-standing Pakistan-UK partnership, trade and investment, and cooperation in multilateral fora.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments.

The deputy prime minister underscored the importance of further deepening the multifaceted relationship between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, highlighting the significant role of the Pakistani diaspora in strengthening people-to-people ties.

