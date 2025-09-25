Pakistan, Sri Lankan reaffirm commitment to boost bilateral ties

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the robust nature of Pak-Sri Lanka bilateral relations.

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Sri Lanka have reaffirmed the commitment to continue working closely to further strengthen their bilateral ties, during the years ahead.

The commitment was made during meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Sri Lanka Mr Anura Kumara Dissanayake, on the margins of the 80th Session of UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

The meeting took place in a cordial environment, reflecting the existing goodwill between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Discussion between the two dignitaries covered a wide range of areas, including high-level exchanges, bilateral trade, educational cooperation, cultural exchanges, and defense cooperation. Various regional and global issues were also discussed.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the robust nature of Pakistan-Sri Lanka bilateral relations. They affirmed to continue working closely to ensure that these relations would grow from strength to strength, during the years ahead.

Both leaders agreed to enhance exchanges in sports, particularly cricket. Both sides agreed to remain engaged for the advancement of Pakistan-Sri Lanka bilateral relations.

