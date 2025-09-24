Pakistan reaffirms support for China's Global Development Initiative vision

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday attended the high-level meeting of the Global Development Initiative (GDI) held in New York on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly session.

The meeting was chaired by Chinese Premier Li Qiang under the theme “Recommit to our Original Aspirations, United to Build a Brighter Future for Development”.

The session brought together world leaders to deliberate on joint efforts for sustainable development.

During the event, the Pakistani premier held an informal conversation with his Chinese counterpart, highlighting the enduring partnership between Pakistan and China. He also exchanged views with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who was among the key participants at the high-level gathering.

The discussions revolved around development priorities and shared global aspirations.

The participation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored Pakistan’s commitment to China’s Global Development Initiative, which has been recognised as a significant step towards advancing sustainable growth both in the region and internationally. His presence at the meeting reflected the depth of Pakistan-China ties, often described as an all-weather friendship. The interaction also reaffirmed Islamabad’s support for Beijing’s developmental vision.

Only last month, during his visit to China, PM Shehbaz described President Xi Jinping’s GDI vision as a crucial pathway for achieving sustainable development across the world. At that time, he emphasised the importance of cooperative action in translating this initiative into tangible results.