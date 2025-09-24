Pakistan and Malaysia discuss defence cooperation amid security challenges

Guard of Honour presented to Chief of Defence Forces of Malaysia at Joint Staff HQs reception

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – General Tan Sri Hj Mohd Nizam bin Hj Jaffar, Chief of Defence Forces of Malaysia, met with General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), during his official visit to Pakistan on Wednesday.

The meeting took place at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi, where both leaders engaged in wide-ranging discussions. They reviewed the evolving global and regional security environment and stressed the importance of enhancing defence and security cooperation through new avenues of partnership.

The two military leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the existing military-to-military relationship in the context of changing regional dynamics. Discussions also highlighted the need to build on current frameworks for cooperation while ensuring readiness to meet emerging security challenges.

The Malaysian Chief of Defence Forces expressed appreciation for the professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, acknowledging their achievements and sacrifices in combating terrorism. He also recognised their ongoing role in fostering regional peace and stability.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, General Nizam was presented with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent, marking the ceremonial beginning of his visit.