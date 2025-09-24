CII refutes reports of declaring withholding tax un-Islamic

The council stressed the importance of ensuring Sharia compliance in sensitive matters

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has issued a clarification regarding recent news reports suggesting it had declared withholding tax ‘un-Islamic’.

In a statement, the CII clarified that no final decision was made on the matter in today’s meeting.

The council said that members expressed different views during the meeting, and only a preliminary discussion on withholding tax took place.

The council further stated that it has decided to consult experts in the next session before reaching any conclusion.

Earlier, it was reported that CII had declared the imposition of withholding tax on cash withdrawals as un-Islamic, terming it equivalent to exploitation.

Meanwhile, the CII emphasised that the council must be included in the legislative process concerning laws related to human milk.



The council also opposed proposed amendments to the law of Diyat (blood money), stating it does not agree with the bill presented.

According to the CII, the original Sharia-prescribed quantities for Diyat—based on gold, silver, and camels—must remain part of the law.

In a related health matter, the CII stated that halal-based insulin is now available for diabetic patients.

Therefore, it advised avoiding insulin containing pig-derived ingredients.

Moreover, the council recommended proper legislation for the handling of Quranic manuscripts used for oaths.