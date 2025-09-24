OIC Contact Group expresses concern over deteriorating situation in Kashmir

Fatemi urged the OIC to pressurise India to end its repression and release political prisoners

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Kashmir, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session, expressed concern over deteriorating situation in the Indian occupied valley.

According to the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, the meeting which was chaired by the OIC Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs, undertook a detailed review of the political and security situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir, as well as the worsening human rights conditions.

Representatives from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Niger, and Azerbaijan participated in the meeting, along with a delegation comprising representatives of the Kashmiri people.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Tariq Fatemi, condemned India's efforts to strengthen its illegal occupation through oppressive laws, repression, and demographic changes.

He stated that lasting stability in South Asia is contingent upon the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Fatemi urged the OIC to apply pressure on India to end its repression and to ensure the release of political prisoners.

He thanked the OIC and its member states for their consistent support for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people and reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued political, moral, and diplomatic support for them.

During the meeting, the OIC welcomed the recent ceasefire and appreciated mediation efforts, while noting that the events following the Pahalgam attack clearly demonstrate that peace in the region is not possible without resolving the Kashmir issue. It also stated that the irresponsible statements of Indian leaders pose a threat to regional peace.

The OIC condemned the arrests of thousands of political activists and human rights defenders, as well as bans on religious gatherings at Srinagar’s Jamia Mosque and Eidgah.

The OIC rejected India's actions of August 5, 2019, and the subsequent demographic changes, reiterating that elections in occupied Kashmir cannot be a substitute for the right to self-determination.

In addition, the OIC welcomed the visit of the Secretary General’s Special Envoy to Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.