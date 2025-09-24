PM Shehbaz holds informal meeting with US President Trump

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was also present during the meeting

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with the US President Donald Trump in New York on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, both the leaders warmly shook hands and had an informal conversation in a pleasant atmosphere. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was also present during the meeting.

It is worth noting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while speaking to the media in New York, said that the US President is a proponent of peace and wants to establish peace in the world.

Prime Minister further said that President Trump mentioned efforts for peace in his address to the General Assembly.

He said that President Trump and his team played an important role in the ceasefire between Pakistan and India. "We sincerely thank President Trump from the bottom of our hearts," he added.

