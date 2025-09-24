Every institution should work within constitutional limits: Gandapur

CM Gandapur said that dialogue has always been the policy of the PTI founder

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday said that every institution should operate within their constitutional limits, Dunya News reported.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, CM Gandapur said that dialogue has always been the policy of the PTI founder. "When I talked about negotiations, I was mocked," he added. Issues will only be resolved through talks with Afghanistan, he said

Talking about cricket, Ali Amin Gandapur said that a match against India is not just a game, it's like a war. He emphasized that the national team should strive to defeat India.

Meanwhile, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) has granted protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur in cases registered against him in Islamabad.

