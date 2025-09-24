Indian-bound plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

The Silk Way Airlines flight was heading from Baku (Azerbaijan) to Chennai (India)

KARACHI Dunya News) - An India-bound flight from Baku made an emergency landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday after developing a technical fault.

According to airport authorities, a Silk Way Airlines flight was heading from Baku (Azerbaijan) to Chennai (India) when it experienced a technical fault over the Arabian Sea within Indian airspace.

The pilot contacted the nearest air traffic control (ATC) in Karachi and requested permission to land.

The authorities further stated that upon receiving clearance, the aircraft safely landed at Karachi Airport. The plane was parked at Terminal 1, where it underwent inspection.