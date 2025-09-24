US President is proponent of peace: Shehbaz Sharif

PM said that President Trump, in his address to UNGA, spoke about his efforts for peace

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the US President Donald Trump is a proponent of peace and wants to establish global peace.

Speaking to the media in New York, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that President Trump, in his address to the United Nations General Assembly, spoke about his efforts for peace.

He highlighted that President Trump and his team played an important role in the ceasefire between Pakistan and India. "We sincerely thank President Trump from the depths of our hearts," he added.

In New York, Shehbaz Sharif also met with Austria’s Chancellor Karl Christian Stocker, where both sides expressed the desire to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

