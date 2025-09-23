PM Shehbaz exchange views with Austrian Chancellor at UNGA

He highlighted trade, tourism, climate change, and education as key avenues for cooperation

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Christian Stocker.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where the Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation with Austria in all areas of mutual interest.

He highlighted trade, tourism, climate change, and education as key avenues for cooperation, emphasizing the need to further strengthen trade relations.

The Austrian Chancellor thanked the Prime Minister for the meeting and expressed his desire to advance partnerships with Pakistan in various sectors.

Both leaders agreed to enhance cooperation, particularly in the tourism sector, through the exchange of delegations.