PTI welcomes UK, Canada, Australia's decision to recognise Palestine as independent state

Party says Palestine recognised status is a victory for justice and peace.

ISLAMABAD – (Dunya News) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday welcomed the decision of the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia to recognise Palestine as an independent state.

In a statement, PTI said that granting Palestine recognised status is a victory for justice and peace.

The party also urged the international community to recognise Palestine and support the oppressed Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, stressing that Israel’s ongoing bombings and massacres amount to blatant genocide, which requires urgent and effective action by global powers.

Reaffirming its unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people, PTI stated that the party will continue to stand by them until their freedom and rights are fully restored.