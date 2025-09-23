ATC summons Aleema Khan in Nov 26 protest case

Case against Aleema Khan has been registered at Sadiqabad Police Station, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Tuesday summoned PTI founder’s sister, Aleema Khan, as an accused on September 29 in connection with the November 26 protest case.

The case was heard by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, during which the prosecution submitted the challan against Aleema Khan in court.

The prosecutor informed the court that Aleema Khan was named as the prime accused in the November 26 protest, alleging that she incited party workers to protest despite Section 144 being in force.

